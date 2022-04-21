These are all the games that will come to Meta Quest 2 in the remainder of the year

It was a year ago, in April 2021, when Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company would stop being called Facebook and adopt a new and prophetic name, Meta , clearly alluding to the metaverse and the direction it would take. Yesterday a special event called Meta Quest Gaming Showcase was held to present the news about video games and virtual worlds in which the company works. These are 100% immersive games accessed through the Meta Quest 2 device, that sophisticated headset that was once known as the Oculus Quest 2.

The Meta Quest 2 costs $300 dollars and can be purchased on Amazon.

These are all the games that will arrive for the platform in the remainder of the year:

Ghostbusters VR

Based on the popular movie series, this immersive game allows the user to experience first hand the thrill of hunting ghosts in the city of San Francisco. The official game page explains: “Track, exploit, and catch ghosts in gripping encounters wielding iconic gear. Play alone or team up with up to three friends in cooperative mode, in an extensive and fascinating campaign. Produced and developed by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and nDreams, the game will be available before the end of 2022.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

The continuation of the game that caused a stir two years ago now comes in an immersive format that promises strong emotions. Produced by Skydance Interactive in partnership with SkyBound Entertainment, it will put the player in a close-up fight against the zombies and threats of a world in decline. It will be released sometime in 2022.

NFL Pro Era

This game will allow you to experience first-hand the thrill of being an NFL player and leading your team to the Super Bowl. The game, produced by Status PRO, will be available in the fall.

Among Us VR

All the excitement of the game that caused a stir will be relived with this immersive version that puts you in the center of the action as you try to discover who the impostor is inside a spaceship (or keep the secret if you are). This production from Schell Games, Innersloth and Robot Teddy is one of the most anticipated for the platform and will also be released sometime this year.

Ruins Magus

Explore a labyrinth of ruins in a fantasy world and unravel the secrets of an ancient civilization as you become a mighty wizard. A Character Bank game that should also be available during 2022.

Moss: Book 2

The adventures of Quill, a charming mouse, will continue in the summer of 2022. The game, developed by Polyarc Games, promises to captivate the youngest audiences.

exhale 2

In 2019 Tripwire Presents and Digital Lode wowed us with their international espionage thriller. In the sequel, you must track down and stop a missile from being launched before it's too late. In addition to the story mode, it includes a mission to be played in collaborative mode.

Red Matter 2

The Vertical Robot game continues the story of the first part and has you trying to save humanity from a threatening red matter that could mean the spread of the species.

bonelab

This development of Stress Level Zero sees the player trying to escape from a laboratory after managing to avoid a death sentence. In the foreground and from the viewer's point of view, it promises extremely intense emotions.

Cities VR

Fast Travel Games presents this game (similar to SimCity) in which you can build the ideal virtual city. The immersive simulator promises a very different experience.

Beat Saber – Electronic Mixtape

A peculiar game, already available, in which you have to block geometric figures using sabers, always to the rhythm of the music. The addictive game will receive updates with music from deadmau5, Marshmello and Pendulum.

Resident Evil 4 – The Mercenaries

The popular game had already been adapted to immersive mode, but now a free update has arrived for those who already have it. It offers a game mode in which you have to play with new characters and challenges.