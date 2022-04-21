ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Connor Shellenberger and Cole Kastner Named Nominees for Tewaaraton Award

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 2 days ago

Two Cavaliers were among the 25 nominees for top player in college lacrosse

The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 25 nominees for the 2022 Tewaaraton Award, presented annually to the top player in college lacrosse. Two Virginia men's lacrosse players, attackman Connor Shellenberger and defenseman Cole Kastner, were among the nominees as announced on Thursday.

Shellenberger, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, is currently third in the nation with 3.08 assists per game and eighth with 5.25 points per game. He leads UVA in points (63) and assists (37) and is second on the team in goals with 26.

Cole Kastner has been the key to Virginia's smothering 10-man ride this season and has also developed into one of the top on-ball defenders in the nation. His 28 caused turnovers leads the team by a wide margin. Kastner averages 2.33 caused turnovers per game, the 6th-best mark in the country, and has collected 21 ground balls this season.

Five finalists will be announced from this group at the conclusion of the regular season in three weeks. Virginia men's lacrosse has had three previous: Tewaaraton winners since the award's inception in 2001: Chris Rotelli (2003), Matt Ward (2006), and Steele Stanwick (2011).

Men's Lacrosse Nominees

Will Bowen, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Defense
Matt Brandau, Yale – Jr., Attack
Graham Bundy Jr., Georgetown – Jr., Midfield
Zach Cole, Saint Joseph’s – Sr., Face Off
Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse – Sr., Midfield
Chris Gray, North Carolina – Grad. Student, Attack
Sam Handley, Pennsylvania – Sr., Midfield
Jack Hannah, Denver – Grad. Student, Midfield
Cole Kastner, Virginia – Soph., Defense
Patrick Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Jr., Attack
Colin Kirst, Rutgers – Grad. Student, Goalie
Ryan Lanchbury, Richmond – Grad. Student, Attack
Brett Makar, Maryland – Sr., Defense
Owen McElroy, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Goalie
Jack Myers, Ohio State – Sr., Attack
Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point – Sr., Attack
Asher Nolting, High Point – Grad. Student, Attack
Brennan O’Neill, Duke – Soph., Attack
Erik Peters, Princeton – Sr., Goalie
John Piatelli, Cornell – Sr., Attack
Ross Scott, Rutgers – Jr., Attack
Connor Shellenberger, Virginia – Soph., Attack
Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh – Sr., Face Off
Luke Wierman, Maryland – Jr., Face Off
Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland – Fifth Year Senior, Attack

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Full Rosters for Virginia Football Blue-White Game

Virginia Tennis Teams Set Sights on ACC Championship

No. 11 Virginia Rallies to Beat Georgetown 6-4

Virginia Basketball: Examining UVA's Roster With Kihei Clark Returning

Virginia Athletics Receives $40 Million Gift From Former Student-Athlete

Selden's Walk-Off Home Run Lifts VCU Over No. 8 Virginia in 10 Innings

Virginia Baseball to Retire No. 11 on Ryan Zimmerman Day

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Albemarle celebrates 10 college bound student-athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Early Thursday morning a large crowd gathered at Albemarle High School to celebrate ten college bound student-athletes. Amaya Pendleton was among the group celebrating their college decisions just days after she committed to play basketball for Trinity College. Pendleton, a two-time first team All-Jefferson District selection, became the third Patriot to reach the 1,000 point milestone this past season, but once she found Trinity's women's basketball program her college decision was made easy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Maryland State
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball F Brandon Johns reveals transfer destination

A prominent Michigan basketball player is on the move. Former Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr., who came to Ann Arbor despite being a four-star from East Lansing, never quite solidified his status as a star player for the maize and blue. He excelled when coming off the bench for two years, taking over for Isaiah Livers either in spot duty or when Livers was injured. But he got his turn as a starter in 2021-22, his fourth year with the program, but ultimately was supplanted by freshman Moussa Diabate.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Kavanagh
Person
Sam Handley
WCIA

Eastern Illinois caps first Spring ball since 2019

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — After two seasons of cancelations, Eastern Illinois football was back out on the field for its Spring Game on Saturday. It was an important one too, the first one under new head coach Chris Wilkerson. “It was an exciting environment to have so many alums back and have some of our signees […]
CHARLESTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Virginia Cavaliers#Lacrosse Players#Tewaaraton Award#The Tewaaraton Foundation#Ncaa Tournament#Uva#Yale
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Betch Sets Single-Season Record as Seahawks Women’s Lacrosse Cruises by Mount Aloysius

CRESSON, Pa. – First-year midfielder Hailey Betch (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) set the single-season record for draw controls in helping the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team blow by Mount Aloysius College Friday night. With their seventh 20-goal game of the season, the Seahawks (9-4, 5-0 UEC) earned a 26-1 United East Conference road […] The post Betch Sets Single-Season Record as Seahawks Women’s Lacrosse Cruises by Mount Aloysius appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CRESSON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
WCIA

Illini sign Brynn Shoup-Hill from Dayton

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Transfer forward Brynn Shoup-Hill will join her former coach again this fall as the former Dayton Flyer signed with Illinois women’s basketball on Saturday. Shoup-Hill follows new Illini head coach Shauna Green to Champaign with three years of eligibility left. The freshman averaged 1.8 points per game over 23 appearances during the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
993
Followers
756
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy