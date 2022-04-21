Connor Shellenberger and Cole Kastner Named Nominees for Tewaaraton Award
Two Cavaliers were among the 25 nominees for top player in college lacrosse
The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 25 nominees for the 2022 Tewaaraton Award, presented annually to the top player in college lacrosse. Two Virginia men's lacrosse players, attackman Connor Shellenberger and defenseman Cole Kastner, were among the nominees as announced on Thursday.
Shellenberger, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, is currently third in the nation with 3.08 assists per game and eighth with 5.25 points per game. He leads UVA in points (63) and assists (37) and is second on the team in goals with 26.
Cole Kastner has been the key to Virginia's smothering 10-man ride this season and has also developed into one of the top on-ball defenders in the nation. His 28 caused turnovers leads the team by a wide margin. Kastner averages 2.33 caused turnovers per game, the 6th-best mark in the country, and has collected 21 ground balls this season.
Five finalists will be announced from this group at the conclusion of the regular season in three weeks. Virginia men's lacrosse has had three previous: Tewaaraton winners since the award's inception in 2001: Chris Rotelli (2003), Matt Ward (2006), and Steele Stanwick (2011).
Men's Lacrosse Nominees
Will Bowen, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Defense
Matt Brandau, Yale – Jr., Attack
Graham Bundy Jr., Georgetown – Jr., Midfield
Zach Cole, Saint Joseph’s – Sr., Face Off
Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse – Sr., Midfield
Chris Gray, North Carolina – Grad. Student, Attack
Sam Handley, Pennsylvania – Sr., Midfield
Jack Hannah, Denver – Grad. Student, Midfield
Cole Kastner, Virginia – Soph., Defense
Patrick Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Jr., Attack
Colin Kirst, Rutgers – Grad. Student, Goalie
Ryan Lanchbury, Richmond – Grad. Student, Attack
Brett Makar, Maryland – Sr., Defense
Owen McElroy, Georgetown – Grad. Student, Goalie
Jack Myers, Ohio State – Sr., Attack
Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point – Sr., Attack
Asher Nolting, High Point – Grad. Student, Attack
Brennan O’Neill, Duke – Soph., Attack
Erik Peters, Princeton – Sr., Goalie
John Piatelli, Cornell – Sr., Attack
Ross Scott, Rutgers – Jr., Attack
Connor Shellenberger, Virginia – Soph., Attack
Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh – Sr., Face Off
Luke Wierman, Maryland – Jr., Face Off
Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland – Fifth Year Senior, Attack
See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Read more from Cavaliers Now
Full Rosters for Virginia Football Blue-White Game
Virginia Tennis Teams Set Sights on ACC Championship
No. 11 Virginia Rallies to Beat Georgetown 6-4
Virginia Basketball: Examining UVA's Roster With Kihei Clark Returning
Virginia Athletics Receives $40 Million Gift From Former Student-Athlete
Selden's Walk-Off Home Run Lifts VCU Over No. 8 Virginia in 10 Innings
Comments / 0