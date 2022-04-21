Cristiano Ronaldo is grateful for the supportive gesture of his fans for the painful loss of his son

In the midst of this difficult moment that Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are going through due to the loss of one of his twins, the soccer star took a moment to thank his fans for their supportive gesture at Anfield stadium last Tuesday, a day after announcing the death of his baby, the athlete ‘CR7’ was absent from the match in which his team, Manchester United faced Liverpool.

The sports rivalry was left behind when the fans from both teams dedicated a minute-long of applause in the 7th minute of the match as a sign of solidarity with Crsitiano and Georgina Rodríguez for the loss of their son. On his Instagram profile, where he has more than 430 million followers, the Portuguese athlete thanked all the fans at the stadium for the tribute they paid to him and his family.

Cristiano took to instram to share his appreciation by sharing a video that showed the emotional moment in which those attending the game last Tuesday, April 19, paid tribute to him, along with the caption: “One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Kátia Aveiro , Cristiano’s sister, reacted to her brother’s publication with applause emojis, while Ivana Rodríguez, Georgina’s older sister, added an emoji in the shape of a heart and that of a little angel.

Until now, the exact date of when Cristiano will return to the field is not known, however, it could be as soon as next weekend. On Saturday, April 23, ‘ManU’ will play against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, in London.

As for Georgina Rodríguez , the TV personality and influencer has not been active on social media. The last post that appeared on her account was the joint statement in which she and the portuguese player announced the birth of their daughter and the death of the other baby. Faced with this sad chapter in their lives, both have asked for privacy and respect to cope with their mourning.

“This is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live at this moment with some hope and happiness. We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support.“ The athlete and the Georgina added the following to their message: “We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy during this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you.”