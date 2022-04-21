Up to 18 inches of snow possible in Colorado during multi-day storm

This image shows high-end forecasted totals along the I-70 mountain corridor. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

More snow is expected to hit Colorado this weekend and it could drop a few inches to about a foot in the mountain region.

The current hazardous weather report from the National Weather Service states that four to eight inches could fall on elevated peaks in western Colorado and eastern Utah, with the most snow expected in northern ranges. This storm would stretch from Friday through Sunday, with locally higher amounts possible.

Those 'locally higher amounts' might reach toward 18 inches, based on the NWS mapping of the most likely snowfall scenario. In that case, peaks outside of Steamboat Springs and in the Roaring Fork Valley see the highest totals.

The most likely snowfall scenario from Friday morning through Sunday morning. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The high-end snowfall scenario would mean a much larger area seeing some amount of snow, but the deeper totals would likely be restricted to the same mountain ranges.

The high-end forecast scenario. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The map below depicts the chance of each part of the state seeing at least .1 inches of snow through Sunday.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

While most impacts are likely to be in the mountains and relatively minimal compared to when winter was in full swing, it will still be important to exercise caution on Colorado's roads.

It will also be important for those in Colorado's mountainous backcountry this weekend to be highly aware of the forecast and to plan to encounter snow.

Find the most up-to-date weather information here.

Meanwhile, fire risk remains high in eastern Colorado and along the Front Range. Read more about that here.