ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Up to 18 inches of snow possible in Colorado during multi-day storm

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nl3sr_0fGE774600
This image shows high-end forecasted totals along the I-70 mountain corridor. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

More snow is expected to hit Colorado this weekend and it could drop a few inches to about a foot in the mountain region.

The current hazardous weather report from the National Weather Service states that four to eight inches could fall on elevated peaks in western Colorado and eastern Utah, with the most snow expected in northern ranges. This storm would stretch from Friday through Sunday, with locally higher amounts possible.

Those 'locally higher amounts' might reach toward 18 inches, based on the NWS mapping of the most likely snowfall scenario. In that case, peaks outside of Steamboat Springs and in the Roaring Fork Valley see the highest totals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEbLg_0fGE774600
The most likely snowfall scenario from Friday morning through Sunday morning. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The high-end snowfall scenario would mean a much larger area seeing some amount of snow, but the deeper totals would likely be restricted to the same mountain ranges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srOHH_0fGE774600
The high-end forecast scenario. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The map below depicts the chance of each part of the state seeing at least .1 inches of snow through Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S93oV_0fGE774600
Map Credit: National Weather Service.

While most impacts are likely to be in the mountains and relatively minimal compared to when winter was in full swing, it will still be important to exercise caution on Colorado's roads.

It will also be important for those in Colorado's mountainous backcountry this weekend to be highly aware of the forecast and to plan to encounter snow.

Find the most up-to-date weather information here.

Meanwhile, fire risk remains high in eastern Colorado and along the Front Range. Read more about that here.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Report
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
New Country 99.1

Six Amish Communities Currently Exist in Colorado

Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: The Next Storm Is Different, The Metro Area Could Actually Get Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s now been more than three weeks since Denver has seen significant moisture. A shift in the weather pattern should soon break that streak. Colorado’s northern mountains received some light snow from a cold front Tuesday night but as expected, the front brought zero moisture to Denver and the Front Range. The only change in the metro area will be slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday. After officially reaching 80 degrees on Tuesday, it will be 5-10 degrees cooler which is still 5-10 degrees above normal. (source: CBS) Fire danger will continue to be elevated virtually everywhere but the highest concern is...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy