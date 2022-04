Check your refrigerator if you buy your produce from Walmart because Minnesota was just included in a new product recall from the FDA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a recall alert that includes organic zucchini sold here in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa as well as in 15 other states. Specifically, this new recall involves Organic Marketside Zucchini which was sold by World Variety Produce of Los Angeles, CA at Walmart stores in those 18 states.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO