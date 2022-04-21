Real Talk with Kyle Seyboth: Spring Market Update

An invasive species of jumping worm is leaping and wriggling its way into North American gardens, and it sounds like they could be a real pain this summer. The Asian jumping worm looks like your typical worm except for its distinctive white collar, but experts say it’s a much bigger threat to people’s gardens - and it’s been steadily spreading through the U.S. and Canada.
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of different kinds of tulips are budding at Wicked Tulips Flower Farm in Exeter. "We are excited, it's always like you never feel ready, so if we had another week to prepare that would be great but the tulips are ready, so we have had to get ready," said Keriann Koeman, owner.
Every garden makes an impact in promoting a healthy, sustainable future for the planet. Every day is Earth Day at Pike Nurseries, and this year, the garden experts offer small gardening steps that can have a big impact in creating “greener” gardens and healthier outdoor homes that benefit nature and humans alike.
The weather is warming up and now that we are past Easter, it is time to start thinking of what you want to plant in the garden. If you have no idea where to begin, say no more. Costco has you covered with their gardening starter kit. Costco is selling...
Comments / 0