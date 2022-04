Tetra Lounge, the newly licensed marijuana-friendly smoking lounge in RiNo, probably won't be open in time for 4/20, according to its owner. After a ribbon-cutting on March 30 with Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock to celebrate Tetra's new pot hospitality license, Dewayne Benjamin was confident that he'd pass the city's final inspections in time to mark the cannabis holiday on April 20. After all, he'd been operating Tetra as a private, members-only marijuana smoking lounge at 3039 Walnut Street since 2018, and had been renovating the building to make sure it would be up to code when inspection time came.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO