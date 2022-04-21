ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Garden Tour happening on June 25

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEXtc_0fGE14dB00

The Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Annual Garden Tour will be returning for 2022. The event will take place on Saturday, June 25.

During the tour, visitors will be able to see the gardens created by Ottawa Hills residents for their homes. The tour will include gardens that are large, small, sunny, and shady. It will also feature both developed gardens and some that are just getting started. This will be the 29 th year of the Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Annual Garden Tour.

Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Association
Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Annual Garden Tour

The tour will take place from 9 a.m.-to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The start of the tour will be at Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School.

You can find more information on the garden tour online.

