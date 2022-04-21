ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois' bond rating sees another upgrade

WAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois' bond rating has been raised again, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday. This marks the second time Moody's Investor Service has upgraded Illinois' ratings in less than a year. It's the third increase in two decades. Moody's credited Illinois' "solid tax revenue growth in the past...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 5

Jmart 67
3d ago

On my behalf,I would like to thank the American taxpayers... If it wasn't for the scamdemic of 2020, Illinois would still be 17 billion in debt.. We now have a surplus but our grandkids will be paying on this....... "MIDTERMS" on the horizon....

Reply(2)
2
