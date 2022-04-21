Marshall Fire survivors are asked to pick up the pieces for mosaic art projects made from debris

Colorado Mosaic Artists is a 501 (c)3 non profit organization dedicated to the promotion of mosaic as fine art and the technical education of its members and the general public through meetings, workshops, exhibits, community outreach, and pro bono projects. We welcome and support members including professional mosaic artists, dedicated amateurs, beginning learners and mosaic suppliers.

CMA is leading a free, hands-on workshop/community mosaic pro bono project “Healing from the Ashes” for the survivors of the Marshall Fire August 19th and 20th at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 506 W. Via Appia Way in Louisville.

Drop in anytime between 10am and 2 pm. Participants will be invited to create a small 5″ x 7″ Memory Mosaic using bits of fire debris (dishes, melted metal or glass, other bits up to 1-2″, etc.) CMA members artists will be present to help with the gluing and assembling of objects, along with providing some other materials to include in the mosaics. Cost of supplies will be covered by Colorado Mosaic Artists.

Email coloradomosaicartists@gmail.com for any details or info or to donate to the project.

