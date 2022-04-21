ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Marshall Fire survivors are asked to pick up the pieces for mosaic art projects made from debris

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

Colorado Mosaic Artists is a 501 (c)3 non profit organization dedicated to the promotion of mosaic as fine art and the technical education of its members and the general public through meetings, workshops, exhibits, community outreach, and pro bono projects. We welcome and support members including professional mosaic artists, dedicated amateurs, beginning learners and mosaic suppliers.

CMA is leading a free, hands-on workshop/community mosaic pro bono project “Healing from the Ashes” for the survivors of the Marshall Fire August 19th and 20th at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 506 W. Via Appia Way in Louisville.

Drop in anytime between 10am and 2 pm. Participants will be invited to create a small 5″ x 7″ Memory Mosaic using bits of fire debris (dishes, melted metal or glass, other bits up to 1-2″, etc.) CMA members artists will be present to help with the gluing and assembling of objects, along with providing some other materials to include in the mosaics. Cost of supplies will be covered by Colorado Mosaic Artists.

Email coloradomosaicartists@gmail.com for any details or info or to donate to the project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Art Museum Helping Marshall Fire Victims Restore Damaged Art And Jewelry

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Not all art belongs in a museum like the Denver Art Museum, but all art has value in one way or another. Most often it’s sentimental value held by the owner of the piece. (credit: CBS) That’s why restoration experts from the Denver Art Museum are teaming up with their colleagues at the Louisville Historical Museum. To make sure that people who survived the Marshall Fire are able to hold on to the pieces that survived that mean the most of them.” “The art that we make is the soul of humanity,” said Sarah Melching. (credit: CBS) She thinks that art preserves...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Society
Louisville, CO
Entertainment
Louisville, CO
Society
City
Denver, CO
City
Louisville, CO
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Art#Mosaic#Colorado Mosaic Artists#Cma#The Marshall Fire#Lutheran Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with Bandwagon Sandwich CO.

If you like rock n’ roll, this food truck is right your alley. Bandwagon Sandwich Co. is a brand new music themed sandwich trailer where the trailer looks like a stage but serves up delicious hot deli style sandwiches. Gerald Cass and Randi Paulin with Bandwagon Sandwich Co. food truck is serving up Philly Collins, […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Celebrate Earth Day with some earth friendly food

April 22 is Earth Day and Mackenzie Burgess, a local registered dietitian nutritionist and recipe developer for Cheerful Choices shows off some sustainable tips and recipes to try to celebrate Earth Day. A great way to help Mother Earth is to reduce plastic use by grocery shopping with reusable produce bags, it’s not only durable […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy