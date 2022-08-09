ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best CFast cards in 2022: top memory cards for recording video

By Ben Andrews
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

The best CFast cards aren't all that common, as this is a high-speed memory card format that only relatively few cameras support. It looks very similar to the old CompactFlash card format, but CFast 2.0 is based on the much faster SATA III 6gb/s interface, enabling super-fast write speeds of up to 600MB/s.

Also read

The best cinema cameras
The best professional cameras
The best memory cards
The best CFexpress cards

The CFast 2.0 format is used mostly by high-end video equipment, such as professional cinema video cameras from Canon, Arri, Atomos and Blackmagic. In terms of stills cameras, this type of card is currently only used in the Canon EOS 1-D X Mark II and Hasselblad H6D-100C.

Nowadays the newer and significantly faster CFexpress card format has rather overshaddowed CFast 2.0. But if you're still shooting with equipment that depends on CFast 2.0, there are some great card options to choose from. Here are the best CFast cards on the market right now...

The best CFast cards in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQguF_0fGDzaUi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AflOB_0fGDzaUi00

(Image credit: WD)

1. SanDisk Extreme PRO CFast 2.0 card

The absolute best CFast 2.0 card right now

Max read speed: 525MB/s | Max write speed: 430-450MB/s | Available capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Good range of capacities Fast max read/write speeds VPG-130 certification Not quite the fastest card here

With maximum read/write speeds of 525/450MB/s, SanDisk's CFast 2.0 card is plenty quick enough for anything you could throw at it. What's more, this card also boasts VPG-130 (Video Performance Guarantee-130) certification, guaranteeing a minimum 130MB/s sustained write speed. This ensures even the best cinema cameras will be able to capture 4K footage with no dropped frames. Capacities range from 64GB to 512GB, though the 64GB card is a little slower than the others, with a 430MB/s max write rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cg1GR_0fGDzaUi00

(Image credit: Lexar)

2. Lexar Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 card

Another fine CFast 2.0 card choice

Max read speed: 525MB/s | Max write speed: 375-445MB/s | Available capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Top performance specs VPG-130 guarantee Limited lifetime warranty 64GB card has slower write speed

Boasting a max write speed of up to 445MB/s, this Lexar CFast 2.0 card can help you capture cinema-grade video with ease – while a 525MB/s read speed will dramatically accelerate your post-production workflow. Great if you're often working with high quality 4K content, ProRes video, or RAW photos from cameras such as the Canon EOS-1DX Mark II. Like SanDisk's offering (above), Lexar's card is VPG-130 capable, so it can maintain a minimum 130MB/s write speed for reliable 4K recording. You can also choose from capacities of 64GB up to 512GB, however the 64GB card may be best avoided, as its max write speed is significantly down on the larger capacity cards - just 375MB/s, compared to 445MB/s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02I2L6_0fGDzaUi00

(Image credit: Delkin Devices)

3. Delkin Devices Cinema CFast 2.0 card

A hugely fast CFast 2.0 card

Max read speed: 560MB/s | Max write speed: 495MB/s | Available capacities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Stunning speed specs

Delkin's entry is one of the fastest CFast 2.0 cards you can buy, thanks to its supremely quick 560MB/s rear speed, and even more impressive 495MB/s max write rate. Only Angelbird's CFast 2.0 card (below) is just barely faster. This makes the Delkin card ideal for 4K or high frame rate 1080p capture, while Delkin also rates the card capable of recording unlimited JPEG or 170 full-sized RAW images at 14 fps in a Canon EOS-1D X Mark II. Delkin even tests its CFast 2.0 cards in compatible Atomos, Blackmagic and Canon cameras to ensure flawless opperation. This card isn't higher on our list as minimum sustained write speed isn't specified, and it's not quite as easy to find as rival SanDisk and Lexar cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuTFS_0fGDzaUi00

(Image credit: Angelbird)

4. Angelbird AV PRO CF CFast 2.0 card

The fastest CFast 2.0 card you can buy

Max read speed: 560MB/s | Max write speed: 498MB/s | Available capacities: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Supremely fast VPG-130 capable 1TB option available Can be hard to find

You may not have heard of Angelbird, but this brand has built up a healthy stock of top-specced memory cards and storage devices. Its CFast 2.0 offering is a perfect example, boasting class-leading 560/498MB maximum read/write rates. What's more, where most CFast 2.0 cards top out at 512MB capacity, Angelbird offers a 1TB variant. Naturally, it costs a fortune, but we appreciate the option and so will demanding 4K shooters. Unusually, Angelbird also quotes the maximum sustained performance of its CFast 2.0 cards - 550MB/s read, and 450MB/s write - giving you extra reassurance that this card will keep up with your workflow. It also means the card comes with VPG-130 certification (guaranteeing a minimum 130MB/s write speed).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3OJJ_0fGDzaUi00

(Image credit: James Artaius)

3. Acer CF100 CFast 2.0 card

A hugely fast CFast 2.0 card

Max read speed: 550MB/s | Max write speed: 450MB/s | Available capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Dependable read and write speeds Great selection of capacities

Acer covers all the bases with its debut CFast 2.0 card, mainly when it comes to capacities. Whether you want a lean 64GB card or a mighty 1TB behemoth, there's a CF100 option to suit your workflow. The read and write speeds aren't going to set any records, at 550MB/s and 450MB/s respectively, but they're perfectly fast enough. And between the manufacturer's rigorous factory testing and the offer of a global five-year warranty, you can be sure that these cards are built to last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2av1VE_0fGDzaUi00

(Image credit: Silicon Power)

6. Silicon Power Cinema PRO CFX310 CFast 2.0 card

The best CFast 2.0 card if you're on a tighter budget

Max read speed: 530MB/s | Max write speed: 330MB/s | Available capacities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Accessible pricing Good capacity options Fast max read speed Slower write speed than many rivals

CFast 2.0 cards are fast, pro-spec memory cards, and consequently they cost big bucks. Well, most of them do. Silicon Power's CFX310 CFast 2.0 cards are appreciably cheaper than rival cards of equivalent capacities, yet they still boast a 530MB/s max write rate - comparable to much pricier CFast 2.0 cards. Where this card comes up short is write speed, which at a max 330MB/s is noticeably slower than the more typical ~450MB/s max write rate many competing cards manage. However, if you're shooting in 1080p, this should still be quick enough. Capacities range from 128-512GB, with all variants being keenly priced.

Read more:

Best memory card for your camera
The best memory card readers
Best microSD cards
Memory card symbols explained – how to understand the info on your new card

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

Kodak Step Slim Instant Mobile Photo Printer Review

Available in bundle with enough consumables for 70 photos. Kodak Step Slim Instant Mobile Photo Printer Specs. Maximum Standard Paper Size 2" x 3" Aside from HP, few companies have made a bigger commitment to portable or pocket-size photo printers than Kodak. We've already reviewed the company’s Mini 2 Retro Portable Photo Printer and Mini 3 Retro Portable Photo Printer (the latter nabbing an Editors' Choice award) this year, and today it's the $79.99 Step Slim Instant Mobile Photo Printer's turn. While all three devices create similarly sized images—2 by 3 inches in the Step Slim's case—the two Mini Retros are dye-sublimation (usually called dye-sub) printers.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold folding touchscreen hybrid laptop tablet

Asus has introduced a new Windows 11 laptop this week with a folding touchscreen design and powered by an Intel Core i7-1250U processor supported by 16GB of RAM and equipped with 1TB of internal storage. Unveiled earlier this year at CES 2022 the Zenbook 17 is still not yet available to purchase but Asus has confirmed a press event will take place later this month on August 31, 2022. During this event Asus will hopefully announce more details together with pricing and availability.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Cards#Video Quality#4k Video#Video Cameras#Cfexpress#Hasselblad#Wd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $160, Get the Rugged Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD for $99.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD is as rugged as they come, and you can get one for $99.99 shipped, today only, originally $159.99. Weighing just a mere 98g, the T7 Shield is shock-resistant from drops of up to three meters, while being IP65-certified as dustproof and water resistant. It delivers a blistering fast read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s. Product page.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Hyper announces 'world's first' 245W GaN charger, portable battery pack

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Hyper has announced a pair of new power accessories — a charger and a portable battery pack — that can output 245 watts worth of power.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off

Laptop deals are plentiful but how about saving $230 off a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 when you buy direct from Lenovo? Snap up this deal and you can enjoy all the benefits of a 2-in-1 laptop for less than usual. Normally priced at $730, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $500 for a limited time only as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster deals and we’re here to explain why you need it.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best Android gaming tablets 2022

Gaming on a tablet can provide you with a better experience for some of the best mobile games out there, but finding the right tablet can be tough. Here are some of the best Android gaming tablets we've found.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy