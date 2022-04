After enough work and study, as the saying goes, the student becomes the teacher and that was the case at Trailside Elementary School on Wednesday. The Students Teaching Students STEM Pilot Program is a new model that helps sixth-grade students teach their second-grade peers to complete a series of robotics-related challenges. The STEM fair happened during the day so as many students as possible could participate, and it took the pressure off of teachers to create activities for the day.

