ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

XpertDox Announces Exclusive Partnership with Urgent Care for Children to Implement Autonomous Medical Coding

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

XpertDox announced that it has entered an exclusive partnership with Urgent Care for Children USA (UC4C) to provide XpertCoding, a fully automated, turnkey solution that delivers medical coding efficiency and accelerates the revenue cycle across all of UC4C’s clinics in Alabama and Tennessee. Scott Thrasher, CPC, Director of...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

The Great Resignation: 7 ways healthcare organizations are working to improve provider retention

Crushing burnout combined with a fiercely competitive labor market has led to a perfect storm for the healthcare industry. Since mid-February 2020, nearly one in five healthcare workers have walked away from their jobs. Meanwhile, Medscape reports that 20 percent of physicians have thought about leaving medicine to pursue nonclinical careers. According to Medscape, burnout is the top factor leading physicians to consider a career change.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Northwell Health Selects Teladoc Health to Improve Virtual Care Across Enterprise

– Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider has signed a partnership agreement with virtual care provider Teladoc Health to deliver connected virtual care and expand care delivery to patients both inside and outside the four walls of the health system. The new enterprise strategy will leverage Teladoc Health’s collaboration with Microsoft, improving clinical teamwork and communication among Northwell clinicians.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

Ethical communication for medical research in the age of information

Since its inception, the Internet has fundamentally changed all parts of human society for both good and ill, and medical research is no exception. The fast pace of change enabled by digital technologies means that ethical guidelines may not address all the issues that arise in modern research. To help solve this problem, researchers from Osaka University performed an ethical analysis based on the eight ethical principles for clinical research and they proposed an ethical framework and practical guidance for communicating with research participants through the Internet.
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Webinar: Improving Health Equity and Access Through Telehealth and New Technologies

While telehealth reflects the power of technology to transform healthcare delivery in areas like mental health, addiction recovery, nutrition counseling, and preventive and chronic care, achieving health equity remains a challenge. Insufficient broadband coverage, language barriers and a lack of access to devices, private spaces and accessibility options for people with disabilities are just some of the obstacles for patients. Providers, too, must address questions like how best to use these evolving technologies, preserve patient privacy, improve interoperability (patient data sharing) between providers, set payment structures and effectively integrate telehealth into workflow and electronic health records. Our panel of experts will look at how health systems can tackle these challenges effectively to tap the potential of telehealth and virtual platforms to improve care delivery to traditionally underserved populations.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Health
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Birmingham, AL
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital CEOs want to build collaborative partnerships to get ahead

Health system CEOs are looking toward strategic partnerships with competitors and entrepreneurs to compete in the market going forward, according to a new study from UC Denver. The 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study interviewed 133 U.S. health system CEOs who collectively represent systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually....
DENVER, CO
HIT Consultant

The Critical Shift in ASC EHR Adoption: Overcoming Barriers

Extraordinary advances in technology have opened up previously unthinkable possibilities for the healthcare industry and improvements in patient care. Electronic health records (EHRs) are one of many health IT advancements in recent years, and they prove to have a significant impact on both providers and patients alike. While an EHR optimizes workflow efficiencies for providers, it also enables a more comprehensive view of a patient’s health. By pulling together data points and health information from disparate points of care, there is now a better foundation of knowledge for a provider to use in making both small and large decisions about a patient’s care. The EHR is the best way to support the immediate and long-term trajectory of a patient’s health by allowing for more efficient information gathering and information analysis along the continuum of care, including preventive care, through medical incidents, rehabilitation and maintenance.
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Uc4c#Xpertcoding#Cpc#Covid#Nlp#Emr
morningbrew.com

Precision skin-care startup Revea scores $6 million in funding

Personalized skin care is about to get more precise. Today, precision skin-care startup Revea announced $6 million in seed II funding, led by VC firm Alpha Edison; Ulta Beauty also participated. The company plans to use the $$ to debut a new mobile app, which is currently in beta, later...
SKIN CARE
beckershospitalreview.com

Health systems aren't ready for patient-centered care, CEOs say

While patient-centered care is important to healthcare CEOs, some actions may be lagging behind according to a new study, reported UC Denver News April 19. The results of the 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study were published after 133 U.S. health system CEOs were interviewed, collectively representing systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually. The study found that while CEOs want to shift away from system-focused care into a more patient-centric model, other concerns are slowing the momentum.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
hackernoon.com

How Machine Learning Generates Income for Businesses

In 2020, 34% of organizations in the US, Europe, and China were using AI and ML technologies. By 2024, the machine learning market is predicted to grow by 42%. McKinsey researchers found that artificial intelligence and machine learning can increase the productivity of certain industries from 30% to 128% (see the infographic below) It helps businesses in the following ways: ML analyzes customer behavior, analyzes the behavior of customers, predicts demand for goods and improves the product sales. The technology determines the language of reviews, phrases and sentiments, even a result, even if it doesn't know the answers to them.
ECONOMY
foodsafetynews.com

Focus on auditors, certificate fraud and science at GFSI conference

Auditor competence, certificate fraud and supporting smaller food companies were some of the main topics discussed at the recent GFSI Conference. The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) conference in Spain had 600 registrants from 50 countries. In late 2021, GFSI created a set of benchmarking requirements for food safety auditor...
SCIENCE
pymnts

Payroc Acquires Payments Platform Provider Worldnet

Global payments company Payroc WorldAccess has acquired Worldnet, which provides payment solutions for independent software vendors (ISVs). Payroc announced the purchase in a news release Friday (April 22), saying that incorporating Worldnet’s technology into its platform gives Payroc a stronger hold in the ISV and embedded payments sector. “Our...
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

AWS Commits $30M for Underrepresented Early-Stage Founders

Early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders can apply for more than $30 million set aside by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its new AWS Impact Accelerator. The first program, t. he AWS Impact Accelerator for Black Founders, is now open for applications. Each qualifying...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

US, UK Businesses Adopt Payments Automation to Clear X-Border Hurdles

Automating and streamlining payment flows is on the roadmap for nearly all U.S. and U.K. decision makers. Both countries’ businesses report that they plan to implement many cross-border payment innovations in the next three years to streamline and automate payments and payments flows, according to “Innovating Cross-Border Payments,” a PYMNTS and Visa collaboration.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy