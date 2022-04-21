Myklovr and the Suffolk County Municipal Employee Benefit Fund Bring a Life-Changing College and Career Counseling Benefit to Thousands of Union Employees and Their Families

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced plans to reform and expand its student loan forgiveness and income-based repayment programs. As the Department of Education’s press release states, the changes will benefit over 3.6 million student loan recipients. According to Federal Student Aid, these forthcoming changes will also result in immediate debt cancellation for at least 40,000 people under the current Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. The Department of Education noted it had many failures in the handling of its student loan program, and did not sufficiently support borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

