The city of Albany is paying big bucks for summertime music as a way to make the community better for locals and to draw visitors to town. Roughly $750,000 is budgeted this fiscal year for the city’s performing arts series — including the River Rhythms concert series, Summer Sounds shows, the Northwest Art & Air Festival and more — though about $500,000 is in the form of donations, said Lynne Smith, event coordinator for Albany Parks & Recreation.

ALBANY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO