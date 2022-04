Coinbase said on April 20 that it has launched beta access for its new NFT marketplace. The new NFT marketplace will work similarly to social media platforms like Instagram and Tik-Tok. Users will be able to showcase their personal information on their profiles, follow other accounts and like, dislike or comment on NFTs. The platform will create a discovery feed based on user behavior which will offer personalized NFT and account suggestions.

