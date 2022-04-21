St. Philip's Luke Sprague is Enquirer Athlete of the Week winner

The fans have spoken.

The winner of the latest Enquirer Athlete of the Week fan poll is Luke Sprague of the St. Philip boys track team.

Fans got behind Sprague to help him edge fellow Athletes of the Week finalists Kaitlyn Love of Lakeview, Chris Castle of Harper Creek and Mallory Tucker of Marshall. Spague received 48% of the vote by the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline. Thanks to his fans, he will receive an Enquirer Athlete of the Week T-shirt.

Luke Sprague had a big night for the St. Philip boys track team in its tri-meet with Bronson and Athens, taking three firsts and a second for the Tigers. Sprague was first in the 800 in 2:15.54 and first in the 1,600 in 5:03.34. He was also part of the winning 3,200 relay team and was part of the runner-up 1,600 relay squad.

"Luke has set big goals for himself this season. He is a hard worker and is a very determined runner. He’s only a sophomore so I expect big things from him in the future. We had our whole St. Philip community voting for him,” St. Philip coach Jack Greenman said.

