Short's Burger and Shine in downtown Iowa City closes, citing poor condition of building

By Hannah Pinski, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
3 days ago
 3 days ago

Short’s Burger and Shine has turned off its grills and shut the doors at its downtown Iowa City location.

The restaurant at 18 S. Clinton St. posted a sign on its front door this week that read: “Short's will be closed for the foreseeable future.”

Garland Rosenbush, who called himself a representative for one of the owners of Short's, Kevin Perez, wrote in an email to the Press-Citizen that, although the downtown location had experienced a strong 14 years, the building now needs upkeep that Perez is not willing to finance.

"It’s been a great 10 year run and a really average 3 and a half years after that (for a large variety of well known issues in the world)," Rosenbush wrote. "The business needs investment but the building itself is crumbling and it doesn’t make sense for us to borrow money to make improvements if the building isn’t going to be standing."

Rosenbush said the back and side walls beneath the bathrooms and kitchen are severely damaged, causing the building to smell like stale water and mold. Issues with the building issues have been going on for 3-5 years, Rosenbush said, and Perez has been in contact with the property's owners.

The restaurant is not moving locations and hopes to reopen in the future, Rosenbush said.

Short’s Burger Eastside on Westbury Drive in Iowa City and Short’s Burger and Shine-Marion will remain open.

Earlier: Short's named best burger in Iowa by TripAdvisor

Short's frequently received national acclaim for its wide selection of specialty burgers. It opened in 2008, originally backed by former University of Iowa all-American kicker and NFL veteran Nate Kaeding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUwbu_0fGDwL3c00

The Westbury Drive location opened in 2012, and the expansion north to Marion occurred in 2018.

In 2015, Thrillist named the store's burger the best in Iowa. That same year, College Raptor called it one of the top 15 college-town burger joints in America. In 2018, the web site TripAdvisor named Short's the best burger restaurant in Iowa.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Short's Burger and Shine in downtown Iowa City closes, citing poor condition of building

