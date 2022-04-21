ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa State/Oklahoma alter weekend schedule

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Ames) -- The Iowa State softball program has altered their weekend slate with...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: Oklahoma drops hype video as Sooners kick off Brent Venables era with spring game

The Oklahoma Sooners will kick off the Brent Venables era on Saturday when the team participates in its annual spring game. After an eventful offseason that saw former head coach Lincoln Riley leave for USC and many other stars follow him, the Sooners are now looking to move forward. Oklahoma is fired up for Saturday’s spring game, and the team released a hype video for the contest on Saturday morning.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Connor McCaffery Announces Decision On His Basketball Future

The Iowa Hawkeyes are expected to lose a few key playmakers from their 2021-22 roster. The good news, however, is that Connor McCaffery will return for another season. On Thursday night, McCaffery announced his decision to return to Iowa on his Twitter account. He posted a video with this caption: “Let’s run it back.”
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Barry Switzer Announces Major Oklahoma Move: Fans React

Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Cyclones#Sooners
The Manhattan Mercury

Christianna Carr transfers to Arkansas

Former Manhattan High and Kansas State women’s basketball player Christianna Carr has landed at Arkansas. The graduate senior guard announced via Twitter Thursday evening that she had committed to play for head coach Mike Neighbors and the Razorbacks. Arkansas (18-14, 7-9 SEC) earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year and fell to No. 7 Utah 92-69 in the first round.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Oklahoma Spring Game Attendance Going Viral: Fans React

Oklahoma fans might be the best in college football. The Sooners held their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon. It also marked the unofficial start to the Brent Venables era. Fans didn’t want to miss it. A whopping 75,360 fans came out to catch Oklahoma’s spring game this weekend....
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Oklahoma Fans Loving Message From Brian Bosworth

Oklahoma football legend Brian Bosworth is clearly excited about the future of the Sooner program under new head coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma hosted its annual spring game on Saturday, and a record 75,360 fans packed Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to catch the intrasquad showcase. Add in Baker Mayfield’s statue unveiling and former OU coach Barry Switzer announcing a new NIL collective and it was definitely a good weekend for the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Impressive Crowd At Oklahoma’s Spring Game Today

Oklahoma fans came out in full force to officially kick off the Brent Venables era at the Sooners’ spring game on Saturday. Oklahoma football had a turbulent offseason. Lincoln Riley left for USC. So did Caleb Williams. The Sooners then went out and hired the defensive-minded Venables away from Clemson.
NORMAN, OK
AccuWeather

Severe threat to target Kansas City, Oklahoma City on Wednesday

The severe weather risk is ramping up across the central U.S. with Wednesday bringing the first of many rounds of potentially damaging storms. April was highlighted as a month to watch out for severe weather in AccuWeather's annual spring forecast, and the forecast is coming to fruition with more rounds of severe thunderstorms across the central United States in the coming days.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Zach Edey reveals decision for Purdue's 2022-23 season

Purdue basketball received some great news Friday for the 2022-23 season. Zach Edey – the starting center this past season – revealed on Twitter that he will be returning for his third year with the program. “Definitely ready to get to work again,” Edey wrote in his note. “See you in Mackey.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy