Iowa State/Oklahoma alter weekend schedule

Over the years, the Oklahoma football program has produced its fair share of legendary players and Heisman Trophy winners. Baker Mayfield fits the bill on both counts, and the former OU quarterback saw himself honored by the school recently. Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy in the 2017 season, ...
The Oklahoma Sooners will kick off the Brent Venables era on Saturday when the team participates in its annual spring game. After an eventful offseason that saw former head coach Lincoln Riley leave for USC and many other stars follow him, the Sooners are now looking to move forward. Oklahoma is fired up for Saturday’s spring game, and the team released a hype video for the contest on Saturday morning.
On Friday afternoon, former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer announced he’s giving back to the school in a unique way. According to an announcement from Switzer, he’s starting a new name, image and likeness collective for Sooners athletes. “We changed the game in 1981 at The University of...
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are expected to lose a few key playmakers from their 2021-22 roster. The good news, however, is that Connor McCaffery will return for another season. On Thursday night, McCaffery announced his decision to return to Iowa on his Twitter account. He posted a video with this caption: “Let’s run it back.”
Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
Many prominent figures have called out college football over recent weeks and months due to the impacts the transfer portal and NIL have had on the landscape of the sport. Recently, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione ripped the transfer portal and NIL in a radio interview for what they have done to college football.
Former Manhattan High and Kansas State women’s basketball player Christianna Carr has landed at Arkansas. The graduate senior guard announced via Twitter Thursday evening that she had committed to play for head coach Mike Neighbors and the Razorbacks. Arkansas (18-14, 7-9 SEC) earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year and fell to No. 7 Utah 92-69 in the first round.
The state of Oklahoma outline logo will return to Owen Field’s 50-yard-line for the Oklahoma Sooners’ spring game on Saturday, and, oh boy, is it a beauty. After making its debut at the 2014 spring game in a fan vote win, the outline logo has been a fan-favorite, appearing on plenty of Sooners merchandise.
The Oklahoma Sooners will unveil the first draft of Brent Venables 2022 squad in the annual spring game today at 3 p.m. CT in Norman. The roster was split into Red and White teams for the simulated game. One of the key storylines is Dillon Gabriel will play for both...
Oklahoma fans might be the best in college football. The Sooners held their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon. It also marked the unofficial start to the Brent Venables era. Fans didn’t want to miss it. A whopping 75,360 fans came out to catch Oklahoma’s spring game this weekend....
Oklahoma football legend Brian Bosworth is clearly excited about the future of the Sooner program under new head coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma hosted its annual spring game on Saturday, and a record 75,360 fans packed Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to catch the intrasquad showcase. Add in Baker Mayfield’s statue unveiling and former OU coach Barry Switzer announcing a new NIL collective and it was definitely a good weekend for the Sooners.
Oklahoma fans came out in full force to officially kick off the Brent Venables era at the Sooners’ spring game on Saturday. Oklahoma football had a turbulent offseason. Lincoln Riley left for USC. So did Caleb Williams. The Sooners then went out and hired the defensive-minded Venables away from Clemson.
Severe storms moved through Oklahoma on Saturday, with a few tornado warnings being issued for counties in the central part of the Sooner State. KOCO 5's live coverage of the severe weather has ended. Open the video player above to see live radar. 10 p.m. Saturday Update: OG&E's System Watch...
A junior college baseball pitcher in Texas is off the team after he tackled an opposing team's batter as he rounded the bases after hitting a home run, the coach said Thursday. Weatherford College head baseball coach Jeff Lightfoot said the player is "no longer on the team." The incident...
Massachusetts may have the oldest home in this country, and Rhode Island may be home to the oldest bar, but Oklahoma is home to one of the most ruthless white-collar serial killers of all time. Meet William K Hale. A once-Texan turned Oklahoma cattle baron whose legacy lives on as...
The severe weather risk is ramping up across the central U.S. with Wednesday bringing the first of many rounds of potentially damaging storms. April was highlighted as a month to watch out for severe weather in AccuWeather's annual spring forecast, and the forecast is coming to fruition with more rounds of severe thunderstorms across the central United States in the coming days.
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. Sure we have plains, but we also have swamps, deserts, mountains,...
Purdue basketball received some great news Friday for the 2022-23 season. Zach Edey – the starting center this past season – revealed on Twitter that he will be returning for his third year with the program. “Definitely ready to get to work again,” Edey wrote in his note. “See you in Mackey.”
