Iowa State/Oklahoma alter weekend schedule

The Oklahoma Sooners will kick off the Brent Venables era on Saturday when the team participates in its annual spring game. After an eventful offseason that saw former head coach Lincoln Riley leave for USC and many other stars follow him, the Sooners are now looking to move forward. Oklahoma is fired up for Saturday’s spring game, and the team released a hype video for the contest on Saturday morning.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO