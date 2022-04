Two seats are up for election on the Dripping Springs school board, where four candidates are battling for the chance to serve — one incumbent and three newcomers. Elected trustees do not represent areas but instead are at-large. Each trustee serves three years. Early voting begins Monday and runs through May 3. Election day is May 7. The top two vote-getters will be elected.

