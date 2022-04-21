ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Dead dolphin washes up in southern Maryland

By Bryna Zumer
 3 days ago
A dead dolphin was found washed up on the shore of the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland today.

It washed up at the Environmental Education Center in Lexington Park, a project of St. Mary's County Public Schools.

The center tweeted photos of the dolphin today, adding that anyone who sees one injured or dead should contact the Department of Natural Resources' Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Response Program at 1-800-628-9944.

There was no further information about why the dolphin may have washed up there. Stay with us for any updates.

Donna G
3d ago

I am so sad .I love dolphins .They are capable of higher thoughts and emotion .

Terry Mcclay
3d ago

aww, dolphin are beautiful animals, I love them, all ocean life really but dolphin, sharks,whales, I love the most, 😔 this is so sad I wonder what happened or if it was sick or something, I wish our water was cleaner, I wish people would think about the consequences of what happens when you pollute the earth, it destroys alot, 😔

ATReporting

The richest person in Virginia Beach is a woman

(marls/Adobe Stock Images) Winnie Johnson-Marquart is the richest woman in Virginia Beach, VA. Her net worth is reportedly a staggering 3.6 billion dollars according to Forbes. Which makes her the 866th richest person in the world today.
