Richmond, VA

CarLotz switches things up in the C-suite

By Washington Business Journal
WTOP
 2 days ago

CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), a Richmond auto resale company that went public last year via a SPAC merger, has a new CEO effective this week — and he arrives at a tenuous time for the used...

wtop.com

protocol.com

Rivian CEO: You thought the chip shortage was bad?

The ongoing global chip crunch has made consumer electronics tougher to track down. The electric vehicle industry faces a similar conundrum, but instead of semiconductors, companies are staring down a shortage of materials to make batteries. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe predicted that the supply of EV batteries would become a huge issue in years to come.
NORMAL, IL
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Used Cars#Lotz#Spac
Speedway Digest

Penske Entertainment Announces Next Phase of Transformational Sustainability Initiatives

Penske Entertainment announced a robust and innovative lineup of environmental impact initiatives this afternoon, aiming to dramatically reduce the carbon footprint for this year’s Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and significantly boost sustainability efforts within the sport of INDYCAR. These steps are the latest and most comprehensive elements of a long-term strategy for the organization that has been developed over the last two years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ars Technica

Heat-driven photovoltaic device hits 40 percent efficiency

As installing renewable generating sources continues to set annual records, we're reaching the point where storing the power they generate becomes essential. Proper storage can provide a way to cover temporary drops in production due to changing weather and can potentially offer a way to use power at times when renewable sources aren't producing at all.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Sonnen to offer cheap power to German homes which install solar

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Solar battery maker sonnen said on Thursday that it will offer retail buyers of new rooftop photovoltaic systems in Germany an inexpensive power supply from the third quarter of 2022. Berlin has passed renewable power legislation to speed up the country’s transition to low-carbon fuels and eliminate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Electrifying Everything Is Getting Cheaper and Cheaper

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The transition to full electrification is still likely...
ECONOMY
CNBC

BP deal sends Nasdaq-listed EV charging stock Tritium surging

Tritium specializes in the development and production of direct current fast chargers for EVs. Toward the end of March, BP said it would invest £1 billion in U.K.-based electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The U.K. wants to stop the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans by 2030.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Apple Focuses on Its Sustainability Efforts

Apple has revealed that the tech giant is working more on going green, reporting the use of more recycled materials than ever before. It's setting sustainability goals, aiming to cut emissions by 75 percent in the next 10 years and eventually ending the use of plastic in packaging.
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: US Battery Storage Soared in 2021, Including These Three Monster Projects

Battery storage is quickly moving from the margins to near the center of the U.S. energy system. In 2021, the market added 3,508 megawatts of battery storage capacity, an amount more than double from the prior year, according to a report issued last week by the research firm Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association, a trade group. The total includes grid-scale storage and smaller storage systems at homes and businesses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vox

The hydrogen energy dream

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. Between the battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and radar-festooned self-driving cars on the streets here in San Francisco, the slick red Toyota Mirai doesn’t turn many heads. That’s despite it being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

