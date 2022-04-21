Ole Miss QB Target Jaden Rashada Cancels Oregon Visit; Will Attend Grove Bowl
One of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class will take an official visit to Oxford for the Grove Bowl on Saturday
Pittsburg (CA) High School's Jaden Rashada might be the hottest quarterback name in the entire 2023 class at the moment.
On Wednesday, Rashada earned his 34th offer from Texas A&M, adding to his slew of hopeful Power 5 pursuers.
The Ole Miss Rebels are part of that list of programs hoping to land the 6-foot-4 gunslinger.
However, despite all the other quarterbacks Ole Miss is rumored to be pursuing, including Rebel legacy Arch Manning, Rashada might just be the most talented of the bunch and will be in contention for the top spot in Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings this summer.
And on Thursday, the Rebels got some extremely promising news from Rashada, who will reportedly be attending the Grove Bowl in Oxford this Saturday for an official visit.
Rashada threw for more than 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns versus five interceptions for PHS as a junior and would be an excellent consolation prize to the impending loss of Arch Manning or the Rebels.
Though as the player who might have the best physical tools in the entire 2023 class of quarterbacks, Rashada could very well end up being an upgrade when its all said and done.
The Rebels obviously still have work left to do in his recruitment, before that even becomes a discussion, but if Rashada believes the Rebels can help him attain his goals , they will have as good a shot as anyone.
"I'm taking my time with it," he said. "I'm just seeing where I'm a priority too, where the best situation for me and my family is for me to try to change people's lives...to win a natty, to win a Heisman."
