Ole Miss QB Target Jaden Rashada Cancels Oregon Visit; Will Attend Grove Bowl

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class will take an official visit to Oxford for the Grove Bowl on Saturday

Pittsburg (CA) High School's Jaden Rashada might be the hottest quarterback name in the entire 2023 class at the moment.

On Wednesday, Rashada earned his 34th offer from Texas A&M, adding to his slew of hopeful Power 5 pursuers.

The Ole Miss Rebels are part of that list of programs hoping to land the 6-foot-4 gunslinger.

However, despite all the other quarterbacks Ole Miss is rumored to be pursuing, including Rebel legacy Arch Manning, Rashada might just be the most talented of the bunch and will be in contention for the top spot in Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings this summer.

And on Thursday, the Rebels got some extremely promising news from Rashada, who will reportedly be attending the Grove Bowl in Oxford this Saturday for an official visit.

It will be Rashada's third visit to Oxford.

Rashada was originally set for a visit to Oregon during their spring game which is also set for this Saturday but changed course in favor of the Rebels.

During his recent visit to Battle 7on7 in Dallas, Rashada gushed about the ideal of playing for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin , calling him an 'offensive mastermind.'

"Coach (Lane) Kiffin, coach (Charlie) Weis, coach JDB (John David Baker) have all been good to me," Rashada said. "I'll get back up there sometime this spring. I'm pretty cool with their staff and I've visited there twice so I already know what's down there. I'll probably go down there and see what changes coach Weis has made.

"And obviously coach Kiffin is an offensive mastermind. Who wouldn't want to play for him?"

Currently, Rashada does not have a list of favorites but has begun to take visits, and is still trying to figure out what is best for him, his family and his future.

"Where I'm comfortable, where I feel is home,' he told Sports Illustrated last month . "Mainly where I can see myself living, because you only have football for a portion of the time. Can my family see themselves visiting?"

Miami and Ole Miss are both schools that appear to be high on his list. However, Rashada is not close to making a decision as of yet, and will take his time evaluating his options.

"I can't rush a commitment," Rashada said. "I'm thinking anywhere from tomorrow to signing day, I really don't know. I'd like to know where I'm going before the season starts, but if not I'll take it to signing day."

Rashada threw for more than 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns versus five interceptions for PHS as a junior and would be an excellent consolation prize to the impending loss of Arch Manning or the Rebels.

Though as the player who might have the best physical tools in the entire 2023 class of quarterbacks, Rashada could very well end up being an upgrade when its all said and done.

The Rebels obviously still have work left to do in his recruitment, before that even becomes a discussion, but if Rashada believes the Rebels can help him attain his goals , they will have as good a shot as anyone.

"I'm taking my time with it," he said. "I'm just seeing where I'm a priority too, where the best situation for me and my family is for me to try to change people's lives...to win a natty, to win a Heisman."

