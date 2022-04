EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday was Duck Day at Autzen Stadium. Admission to the Oregon Ducks Spring Game was one can of non-perishable food that goes to Food for Lane County. "It's one of the biggest drives we have every year,” said Dawn Marie Woodward with Food for Lane County. “For us to be able to gather all of this non-perishable food in such a short period of time is awesome and much, much needed - particularly this year."

