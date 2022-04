EDINBURG — Rylie Burney’s pedigree doesn’t come around often at a small softball program like Edinburg/Kincaid South Fork. Especially when there’s only 11 players in the lineup. The two schools in the co-op — located about 10 miles apart and 20 miles southeast of Springfield — have a combined enrollment of 166 students.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO