New monkey born at St. Louis Zoo

By Monica Ryan
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A male monkey was born at the Saint Louis Zoo last month, but the announcement was made Tuesday.

The baby Guereza colobus monkey named Ficus was born on March 21. His siblings are Juniper, Willow, Hawthorn, and Teak.

Ficus is the first monkey born at the zoo since the 35,000 square foot Primate Canopy Trails expansion opened in the summer of 2021.

The zoo said the birth of Ficus means they now have a family of nine at the zoo. It’s the largest group they’ve ever had. His mother is Cecelia, 22. The mother of seven is the dominant female in the group of five males and four females. The zoo said Cecelia is “taking great care of her newborn.” The father is 16-year-old Kima.

The zoo said colobus babies are born with all white hair and a pink face while adults are mostly black.

“The older siblings are learning necessary behaviors for becoming great mothers or fathers one day,” primate keeper at the Zoo Brooke Johnson said. “One-year-old Juniper is learning how to share her mom with her new baby brother and is incredibly curious yet very gentle with him. Big sisters Binti (8) and Willow (6) continue to be great babysitters and can be seen frequently holding their baby brother while mom Cecelia finds food or enjoys a grooming session from dad Kima or one of her sons. Ficus is already very adventurous, practicing his walking away from Mom and watching his older siblings chase and play. It won’t be long until he’s joining them!”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Watch a Jealous St. Louis Cat Mimic a Baby to Get Attention

If you don't think a cat will do just about anything for attention, watch what this St. Louis feline did when a new baby in the house was occupying all of mom's time. This is a classic. I'm pretty jaded when it comes to pet stuff at this point as I feel like I've just about seen it all, but this is some funny stuff. Here's how the cat's owner described what happened:
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KICK AM 1530

The Oldest Tree in Missouri that Even Lightning Couldn’t Kill

It's older than you or me. As a matter of fact, it's older than America. It's the oldest tree in Missouri and even lightning couldn't kill it. Have you ever been to the McBaine Bur Oak Tree? Kudos to Only In Your State for calling attention to this tough Missouri landmark. Last fall, a drone captured up-close video of this tree that is said to be nearly 400 years old according to the National Park Service.
MISSOURI STATE
