ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

JD Vance paid $70K by colleges he bashes as Senate candidate

By JULIE CARR SMYTH, COLLIN BINKLEY
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfCzV_0fGDsM5B00
Election 2022 Senate Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance answers a question during Ohio's U.S. Senate Republican Primary debate, Monday, March 28, 2022, at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool) (Joshua A. Bickel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Before Republican JD Vance began targeting universities as the enemy of the conservative movement, the Donald Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio leveraged a network of higher education institutions across the country to promote his book — and he made money doing it.

In the two years after the 2016 release of "Hillbilly Elegy," his bestselling memoir of growing up in Appalachia, Vance visited at least 18 universities to give graduation speeches, lectures or political talks. For those visits, Vance was paid more than $70,000, according to records provided to The Associated Press by the colleges.

At the time, Vance, a graduate of Ohio State University and Yale Law School, spoke glowingly of education.

During an appearance on CBS' “Sunday Morning" in 2017, he complimented universities on providing “high-quality talent” and “intellectual property necessary for folks to get their businesses off the ground.” In his book, he recalled watching an episode of “The West Wing” about "education in America, which the majority of people rightfully believe is the key to opportunity.”

But his rhetoric has hardened before the state’s May 3 primary as he courts conservative voters in a crowded GOP field.

Although higher education was instrumental in his own success, Vance now accuses universities of pursuing “deceit and lies.” The shift underscores the extent to which Republicans are increasingly embracing anti-elite populism as they try to appeal to blue-collar voters who view institutions and intellectualism with skepticism.

As he seeks the Senate seat, it's another example of Vance's transformation, from once entertaining the idea of supporting Hillary Clinton to now portraying himself as a loyal Trump ally. That evolution has worried some Ohio Republicans, who urged Trump not to endorse Vance out of fear that the candidate would not connect with the party's core supporters. His past anti-Trump statements have even prompted one conservative group, Ohio Value Voters, to urge a boycott of Trump's planned rally for Vance and others in Ohio on Saturday.

In November, shortly after entering the race, Vance laid out his line of attack during a 30-minute speech, "The Universities are the Enemy," at the National Conservatism Conference.

“I think if any of us want to do the things that we want to do for our country and for the people who live in it, we have to honestly and aggressively attack the universities in this country,” he said. He ended his remarks with a quote by former President Richard Nixon: “The professors are the enemy.”

As he promoted his book, though, Vance was collecting checks from universities.

Many of them were in the Midwest and in conservative states, but some were Ivy League schools in liberal states, including Yale and Columbia. Vance's contract required “first-class private ground transportation” and “first-class hotel accommodations and meals.”

Taylor Van Kirk, his campaign spokesperson, said the visits gave Vance “the opportunity to see first-hand how college campuses often punish free speech and diversity of thought in favor of a culture that is hostile towards American ideals.”

“Thinking it’s hypocritical to speak on college campuses just because college professors are biased leftists is absurd,” she said. "Engaging young people in these important discussions is exactly what we should be doing. They’ll determine the direction of this country and they deserve better.”

Vance's largest payment was for a 2017 visit to Millikin University, a small private college in Decatur, Illinois. Vance’s contract required a $20,000 fee and $1,000 in airfare, records show. He was booked for an hourlong event that included a speech and brief discussion as part of a week of events exploring race and poverty.

Records show that Vance flew in from Columbus a few hours before the event, was treated to dinner with students and faculty, gave his remarks and then flew back to Ohio. A Millikin spokesperson said the college paid $10,000, while other local groups covered the remainder.

Three days later, Vance was hosted by the University of Arkansas. His contract included a $13,000 fee and $850 in travel costs. During that visit, he gave a lecture, took questions and stayed for dinner and a reception, records show.

Two other schools — Bowling Green State University and West Virginia University — paid Vance a speaker fee of $15,500 each, the records showed.

Not all of his campus visits included speaker fees. For a 2017 political discussion at Purdue University, he received $800 for travel but no other fee. Ohio State, Vance's undergraduate alma mater, hosted him in 2016 but says it has no record of a contract or payment. The school also brought him on as a scholar in residence in 2017. That position was unpaid.

In endorsing him, Trump praised Vance's educational background, noting he is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War, "a graduate of The Ohio State University, and earned a Law Degree from Yale — a great student.”

Two colleges refused to provide details about any payment to Vance.

Monmouth College in Illinois, which hosted him in 2016, said it does not release financial details about campus speakers. Ohio’s Marietta College hosted him a year later, but spokesperson Tom Perry declined to provide details to the AP, saying, “We are not going to share any of the contractual information.”

Some colleges did not respond to records requests, including Pepperdine University.

Most of Vance's college travels were for lectures, but he was honored as the keynote graduation speaker at Centre College in Kentucky and Zane State College in Ohio, both in 2017.

A foundation for Zane State College issued Vance a $7,000 check as an honorarium for the speech, but he never cashed it, college officials said.

___

Binkley reported from Boston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

U.S. Senate Candidate Mark Pukita

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican Mark Pukita is an IT entrepreneur running for Ohio's vacant U.S. Senate seat. He was born in Scranton, Pa., and moved to Ohio in 1976. He currently resides in Dublin. He has a degree from Ohio State University and started his own company, Fast...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Education
City
Decatur, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marietta College#Yale University#Monmouth College#Ap#The Donald Trump#U S Senate#The Associated Press#Ohio State University#Yale Law School#Cbs#Gop#Republicans
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
87K+
Followers
97K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy