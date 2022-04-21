The City of Hope is Accepting Sealed Bids for a Generator, Sealing of Roof & Installation of Metal Roof

When you live in a small space like condos or tiny apartments, modular furniture is something that you’re always on the lookout for. While not everything will fit into the aesthetic I’m trying to go for and some may be too expensive for my tastes, I’m always on the lookout for inspiration and the “maybe someday so let’s put it in the inspiration box” things that I see talented designers and architects are putting out there. This kitchen/living room/work area module is definitely in the latter category.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said he was refusing most of $146 million in federal pandemic rental assistance the state was to receive, citing the state’s low unemployment rate and economic climate. With Hutchinson’s decision, Arkansas joins Nebraska in turning down the latest...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The fourth Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup took place Saturday morning. The cleanup began at 8 a.m. and wrapped up around noon at the Shreveport fairgrounds. Over 700 volunteers participated in 48 groups participated and took part in cleaning up over 10,000 pounds of garbage in Shreveport neighborhoods. The Shreveport Police Department had a team of 62 members and collected the most trash of over 8,000 pounds, not including tires.
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council held a special meeting Thursday to vote on a motion related to a liquor license for Surge Entertainment. The family entertainment center owned by former New Orleans Saint, Drew Brees opened on April 8 at the E. Texas St. location in Bossier City.
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared May 22-27 as Safe Boating Week in Arkansas. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District in partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Coast Guard Auxiliary attended the Safe Boating Week Proclamation ceremony. The proclamation states...
Do you want to tile your kitchen backsplash but don't know how to measure the area for the backsplash? Or maybe you're not sure how to calculate the square footage required. Don't worry. We've got you covered. This guide will walk you through the process of measuring your area with a backsplash calculator for backsplash tile and also for any space. It can be tricky to get the measurements right, but you'll have no trouble at all with this guide. We'll also provide a handy backsplash calculator to make things easier for you. So, if you are looking for pro tips, read on!
Comments / 0