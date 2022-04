MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Rescue Mission says they are expecting more families to call looking for shelter because of the cost of living in Miami. “A large percentage of families, not only people but families are one paycheck away from being homeless,” said Alexis Chaviano, case manager at the Miami Rescue Mission. The Homeless Trust census shows that in January of 2022 there are 970 homeless people on the streets and 2,470 homeless people in shelters. The Miami Rescue Mission says they’re seeing around 200 people a day come in to get their only hot meal of the day. “What I’m seeing is...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO