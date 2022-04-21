FIT Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with Special Exhibition
By Alexandra Mann
To mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, April 28, the exhibition Art From the Holocaust will be on view in the Feldman Center Lobby April 25 through 29. This exhibition of 21 works of art comes from Yad Vashem,...
For generations, Jews around the world have used the Haggadah as their guide to celebrating the Passover holiday; many pass on these cherished books as family heirlooms. In recent days, one Haggadah dating back to the 14th century, perhaps the oldest of its kind, has become the subject of a serious legal tussle—one that could transfer ownership from an Israeli museum to the Holocaust survivors who claim to own it.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and community members at the Bees Ferry West Ashley Library had an opportunity Friday to immerse themselves in an experience to learn more about the Holocaust and hear from Holocaust survivors. Stepping in and out of darkness to stomp out hate. “It’s a place to learn about dehumanization and prejudice […]
The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
The president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints became the faith's oldest leader in history on Thursday at 97 years, seven months and six days.President Russell Nelson, a former heart surgeon, has led the faith known widely as the Mormon church since 2018 and oversees everything from the church's multibillion-dollar financial holdings to church doctrine and policy. Members of the faith believe the president-prophet receives divine revelation and direct word from God.Church presidents serve until they die.Nelson's surpasses the previous oldest church president, Gordon B. Hinckley, who died in 2008 at the age of 97...
The history of war goes back thousands of years. Some of the earliest known wars were fought in Egypt and Sumer around 3000 B.C. Alexander the Great fought a series of battles around 330 B.C. While some of these wars probably took tens of thousands of lives, modern warfare, with larger armies and more advanced […]
President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday in recognition of Easter. Jill and I join fellow Christians around the world in celebrating Easter Sunday — a day of joy and hope, of renewal and rebirth. Once again, Holy Week has taken us on a journey from sorrow to...
An archaeological dig under Notre Dame Cathedral has uncovered an extraordinary treasure of statues, sculptures, tombs and pieces of an original rood screen dating back to the 13th century. The find included several ancient tombs from the middle ages and a body-shaped lead sarcophagus buried at the heart of the...
Churches in Jerusalem are up in arms against Jewish "radicals" who are settling in the Christian Quarter and threatening a fragile religious balance in the ancient Holy City. The churches have voiced alarm about the trend, as well as acts of vandalism and anti-Christian aggression, arguing the problem extends beyond the ancient heart of Jerusalem.
Navajo Indian silver jewelryPicture by C.C. Pierce (1861 - 1946); Wikimedia Commons; Public domain in the U.S. The symbol that resembles a swastika in some Navajo artwork isn't really a "swastika" with all the negative connotations having to do with Nazi Germany. In fact, the swastika means "well-being" in the Sanskrit language.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI turned 95 this past weekend, a significant milestone on its own but even more given he has now been a retired pope longer than he was a reigning one. To mark the occasion, a new book sets out to examine the...
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released its 2022 Easter message Wednesday celebrating the Atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ. President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, issued the following Easter message from the church’s headquarters in Salt Lake City:
The New York Times decided to publish a guest essay heavily criticizing God on Good Friday and the start of Passover. Shalom Auslander composed a piece insisting that this Passover, we should stop paying attention to God:. "In this time of war and violence, of oppression and suffering, I propose...
An exhibition featuring thousands of paper doves is descending on a city cathedral. Peace Doves will run at Derby Cathedral from Saturday until 12 June. The display, which includes around 8,000 paper doves suspended on ribbon from the cathedral's nave, was created by sculptor and artist Peter Walker. The Very...
While imprisoned at Auschwitz, Harry Haft was ordered to fight other prisoners for the entertainment of the Nazi guards before he escaped and became a professional boxer in the United States. During World War II, many people imprisoned in Nazi concentration camps across Europe had to fight tooth and nail...
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an ancient pottery workshop — with the remains of rounded vessels, coins, figurines and even a 'ritual room' — dating to the beginning of the Roman period in Tabba Matouh, west Alexandria. Ancient workers primarily used the site for crafting amphorae — two-handed...
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have been met with banners protesting against British colonialism on the second leg of their Caribbean tour.Edward and Sophie had initially received a friendly welcome on their visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines, but a group of around 15 protesters displayed placards as they made their way to Government House on the island on Saturday.Banners on show included “end to colonialism” and “#CompensationNow”.The protests come shortly after warnings from the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission, which urged Edward and Sophie to avoid “phoney sanctimony” over slavery.In an open letter to the pair,...
VATICAN CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, who has had trouble walking due to leg and knee pain, suspended activities on Friday for medical checks, the Vatican said. The checks were taking place at the Vatican's medical facilities, spokesman Matteo Bruni said, explaining why there were no activities or audiences listed on Francis' public calendar for the day.
