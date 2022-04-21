ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Grupo Argos will not participate in public offer for SURA, Nutresa share

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LA9Oq_0fGDoxsC00

BOGOTA, April 21 (Reuters) - Colombian industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos (ARG.CN) said on Thursday it will not participate in a third public acquisition offer for shares in investment holding company Grupo SURA (SIS.CN) and food producer Nutresa (NCH.CN) launched by business magnate Jaime Gilinski.

Argos and SURA refused to participate in two previous public offers, saying the values offered by Gilinski - one of Colombia's richest men who is the owner of bank GNB Sudameris and now SURA's largest shareholder - are too low.

The series of offers have shaken up the country's largest conglomerate, Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno (GEA), of which SURA, Argos and Nutresa are members, leaving GEA with limited options to combat Gilinski's efforts. read more

"Taking into account the technical and strategic analysis presented by J.P. Morgan and other advisors, among other considerations, the board of directors of Grupo Argos decided not to participate in the public acquisition offer for either Grupo SURA or Grupo Nutresa," Argos said in a statement to the country's financial regulator.

Argos said it will continue to work with the companies to maximize value for shareholders.

SURA said in a separate statement that shareholders decided at an extraordinary meeting not to authorize five of its board members, including Gilinski's son Gabriel, to decide on the third offer for Nutresa because they had expressed potential conflicts of interest.

"Based on this decision made by the shareholders, the board of directors of Grupo SURA does not have the necessary quorum to deliberate and decide, exclusively, on the third Tender Offer made for shares in Grupo Nutresa," the statement said.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Chile recommends denying extension for Anglo American copper mine

SANTIAGO, April 23 (Reuters) - A Chilean environmental regulator has recommended that global miner Anglo American's (AAL.L) Los Bronces copper project not be granted an extension permit involving a planned $3.3 billion investment, the company said on Saturday. Anglo American said Chile's Environmental Assessment Service had issued the recommendation although...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India to sell 3.5% stake in Life Insurance Corp

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government is looking to sell a 3.5% stake in state-owned insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a senior government and banking source told Reuters on Saturday. The listing is expected to hit the markets in first week of May and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reliance calls off $3.4 billion retail deal with India's Future Group

MUMBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - India's top retailer Reliance (RELI.NS) on Saturday called off its $3.4 billion deal with Future Group, saying it "cannot be implemented" after Future's secured creditors rejected it. The deal was at the centre of legal battles since 2020 after Future's partner Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) legally...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reuters

U.S. warns of response to any permanent China military presence in Solomons

SYDNEY/WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - A senior-level U.S. delegation met the Solomon Islands' leader on Friday and warned that Washington would have "significant concerns and respond accordingly" to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence in the Pacific island nation. A White House statement said Solomon Islands Prime...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grupo Argos#Grupo Sura#Colombian#Gea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Judge rejects 'gag order' for Elon Musk

April 20 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will not be subjected to a "gag order" preventing him from discussing a lawsuit claiming he defrauded Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) shareholders by tweeting in 2018 about taking his electric car company private, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

IMF says held 'fruitful' technical talks with Sri Lanka on loan request

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday that its staff held “fruitful technical discussions” with Sri Lankan authorities on the crisis-wracked country’s request for an IMF-supported loan program this week. The Fund said in a statement that the discussions included the need for Sri...
WORLD
CNBC

Mutual funds explained — A quick and easy way to boost savings

A mutual fund pools money from investors and puts it into stocks, bonds or other securities. It's a massive industry; in the U.S. alone as of 2020, an estimated 120 million investors had around $23.9 trillion in total net assets, according to the Investment Company Institute. Most funds have specific...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

U.S. services sector activity eases in April

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. business activity slowed in April as soaring costs for raw materials, fuel and labor pushed input prices to a record high, according to a survey on Friday, which also showed an ebb in sentiment at the start of the second quarter. S&P Global said...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

409K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy