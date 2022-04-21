ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 UNC basketball commit, top target rise in new ESPN Top 100

By Alec Lasley
 2 days ago

As the high school basketball season has come to a close and AAU sessions are underway, ESPN unveiled its updated rankings for the class of 2023 .

For the class of 2023, UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher landed in the top-10 at No. 10 in the class. He is ranked as the No. 2 overall point guard behind top-rated prospect in the class DJ Wagner.

Wilcher helped Roselle Catholic to a New Jersey State Championship this season while averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He had 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the State Title game.

As for a key UNC target in GG Jackson , the 6-foot-9 forward comes in at No. 6 in the ESPN rankings. He is ranked as the No. 3 overall power forward.

Jackson led the Ridge View Blazers to a 20-11 record and state championship while averaging 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. He had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks in Ridge View’s 65-57 win over Fort Dorchester in the state title game.

Jackson is expected to make his college decision ‘any day’ according to multiple reports. The South Carolina native is a heavy UNC lean at the moment and signs continue to point to ultimately choosing the Tar Heels when he makes it official.

