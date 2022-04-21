Alex Trebek estate sale: 'Jeopardy!' memorabilia, paintings, furniture can be yours

A long line of Alex Trebek fans has formed on a narrow Studio City Street in anticipation of an estate sale at the beloved "Jeopardy!" host's home.The estate sale, which starts Thursday and runs through Sunday, takes place at Trebek's home on Fryman Road in Studio City. Trebek, who announced in 2019 he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, died in 2020 at the age of 80.The announcement of the public estate sale touted several items for sale, including an extensive collection of original art from artists such as John Howard Gould, William Allen, Alexander Schick, and James Lucas. Furniture, such as a director's chair that says "Alex Trebek," awards that were given to him during his lifetime, and memorabilia that he collected – like a Spalding basketball signed by Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – are also available for sale.The company running the estate sale, C et Cie Estate Sales, say all sales are cash only and final. Permit passes will be issued to buyers that must be returned once the buyer has finished shopping, so wandering the expansive home after making a purchase will not be allowed.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO