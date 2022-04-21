ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alex Trebek estate sale: 'Jeopardy!' memorabilia, paintings, furniture can be yours

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTUDIO CITY - A long line of fans of the beloved late ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek lined up outside his home in Studio City as a multi-day estate sale began Thursday. Running through Sunday, the estate sale at Trebek's home on Fryman Road will have a multitude of items up for...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Alex Trebek's Very Chill, Very Tasteful Estate Is for Sale

You can now buy hundreds of items once owned by the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. A number of belongings within the Los Angeles home of the game show host, who died at 80 after 37 seasons at the helm, have been listed on estatesales.net. “BELOVED ‘JEOPARDY’ HOST ALEX TREBEK’S ESTATE SALE,” the post reads, listing the Studio City address of Trebek’s 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home on 1.5 acres that sold in March after being listed at $6.9 million by his daughter, Emily Trebek. The estate sale appears to be managed by C et Cie, which advertises itself as a luxury estate sale company on Instagram. Trebek died in November 2020 after a long battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Fans line up for a piece of Alex Trebek's life at Studio City estate sale

A long line of Alex Trebek fans has formed on a narrow Studio City Street in anticipation of an estate sale at the beloved "Jeopardy!" host's home.The estate sale, which starts Thursday and runs through Sunday, takes place at Trebek's home on Fryman Road in Studio City. Trebek, who announced in 2019 he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, died in 2020 at the age of 80.The announcement of the public estate sale touted several items for sale, including an extensive collection of original art from artists such as John Howard Gould, William Allen, Alexander Schick, and James Lucas. Furniture, such as a director's chair that says "Alex Trebek," awards that were given to him during his lifetime, and memorabilia that he collected – like a Spalding basketball signed by Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – are also available for sale.The company running the estate sale, C et Cie Estate Sales, say all sales are cash only and final. Permit passes will be issued to buyers that must be returned once the buyer has finished shopping, so wandering the expansive home after making a purchase will not be allowed.
REAL ESTATE
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Why Ken Jennings Deserves to Be the Permanent Host

We’ll take Ken Jennings for…full-time host of Jeopardy!. And we’d wager a bet we’re not alone. Since the great Alex Trebek’s passing in 2020 from pancreatic cancer, the 47-year-old former Jeopardy! champion and consulting producer has become one of the most popular replacements to fill the late icon’s spot, thanks to his smarts, magnetism and endearing dad jokes. Jennings’ current tenure — he’s been sharing hosting duties with The Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik since last September — continues to convince us that he is perfect for the job. Even if he wasn’t sold on the idea when he was first asked to guest host in the wake of Trebek’s death.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Studio City, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

Vanna White’s Kids Are Her Doppelgangers

American television personality Vanna White, popularly known as the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, is a familiar face that everyone knows — as they have since she made her debut on the show an incredible 40 years ago. However, most of her fans or the television audience don’t know much about her personal life, including whether or not she has kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Streisand
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Alex Trebek
Closer Weekly

Gladys Knight Became a Mom of 3 at the Height of Fame: Get to Know Her Kids and Blended Family

Legendary soul singer Gladys Knight is widely known for her incredible vocals and tremendous stage presence. The Grammy winner became a mom of three while balancing her music career. She welcomed late son James “Jimmy” Gaston Newman III and Kenya Newman with ex-husband James “Jimmy” Newman, and Shanga Ali Hankerson with ex-husband Barry Hankerson. Keep scrolling to learn more about Gladys’ three kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorabilia#Furniture#Estate Sale#Fox 11#Fox 11 News#Lakers
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Reveals Wardrobe Secret Amid Controversy

Mayim Bialik found herself defending her on-screen fashion choices when Jeopardy! fans on Twitter fell into a tizzy after noticing the host wearing an orange sweater blazer on the show for the second time. On the April 13 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, the former The Big Bang Theory star said, "The story is I've worn everything more than once. But they are usually colors that are more like, you don't think about them as much."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy