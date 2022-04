STOCKTON (CBS13) — As the school week comes to a close, Stagg High School’s community is still mourning the life of one of their own. Aliycia Reynaga, 15, was killed on her high school campus Monday. As her family and teammates continue to mourn, there are a lot of unanswered questions about the man who’s behind bars on accusations of murder. Dozens of students, parents and community members gathered on campus Friday to say goodbye to the school’s star catcher. “She’s one of the main reasons I still stay and play,” says Destiny Martinez. She pitched to Reynaga, also known as “Lala,” and says...

