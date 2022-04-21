ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

MassWildlife stocking waterways with trout (photos)

By Don Treeger
 3 days ago
WESTFIELD — Scores of people showed up at the Hampton Ponds boat ramp to help Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife officials stock the pond with 750 trout. Raised at the McLaughlin Hatchery in Belchertown...

