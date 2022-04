Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Canadian-based company is making their first investment in Louisiana. Canfor Southern Pine is the company’s U.S. operation. Canfor is short for Canadian Forest Products. The new plant near Deridder will be the company’s sixteenth in the United States, but their first for Louisiana. They said it’s a $160-million investment in what they call a state-of-the art greenfield sawmill.

DERIDDER, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO