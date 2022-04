Tyson Fury’s heavyweight reign reached new heights and possibly a glorious end on Saturday night as the WBC champion shattered the resistance of Dillian Whyte with a devastating uppercut in the sixth round. In front of a raucous 94,000 crowd at Wembley, Fury was clinical and unfazed, slowly but surely bludgeoning the challenger towards defeat, and the end was as brutal as it was spectacular.Whyte had been confounded by Fury’s superior size and reach from the opening bell but his sheer force of will had never been in question. He rose to his feet even as his senses betrayed him...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO