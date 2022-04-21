ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Sharon Gless will be at the L.A. Times Festival of Books

By Kobe Siy, Sam Rubin
 3 days ago

Sharon Gless joined us live to talk about her recently released memoir, “Apparently There Were Complaints.”

She will be participating on a panel at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the L.A. Times Main Stage at USC.

Visit the event website for tickets and more information about the panel.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 21, 2022.

