Sharon Gless will be at the L.A. Times Festival of Books
Sharon Gless joined us live to talk about her recently released memoir, “Apparently There Were Complaints.”
She will be participating on a panel at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the L.A. Times Main Stage at USC.
Visit the event website for tickets and more information about the panel.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 21, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0