Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday.

Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region.

High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents.

Hot and windy conditions are expected to return Sunday and continue into early next week.

