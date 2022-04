LANSING, MI — Peter Lyoya wants to honor his son with a proper burial Friday, and he wants the world to take notice. On the eve of Patrick Lyoya’s funeral, his father Peter spoke about how he and his family are coping with this loss, and the demand for justice he and the family sees for his son’s death. He spoke to a crowd Thursday at a rally on the steps of the Michigan Capitol in Lansing.

