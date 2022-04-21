ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Two wanted in Hattiesburg shoplifting investigation

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are searching for two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation.

Police said the women stole a 65-inch television from Dirt Cheap on October 9, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aw11x_0fGDgyTF00
(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

