Two wanted in Hattiesburg shoplifting investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are searching for two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation.
Police said the women stole a 65-inch television from Dirt Cheap on October 9, 2021.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.
