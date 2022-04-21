ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD seeks help IDing suspects in Firestone Grill shooting

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 3 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying two suspects in a March 25th shooting in the Firestone Grill parking lot in Southwest Bakersfield.

The two suspects fired into an occupied vehicle, no one was injured, shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the restaurant parking lot at 3501 California Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a man weighing about 280 pounds last seen wearing a tan baseball style hat, grey t-shirt, black gym shorts with white strips, black socks, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a man in his 20s with black comb-over hair last seen wearing a white long sleeve collar shirt, blue dress pants, and dress shoes.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a four-door compact grey Kia car.

Bakersfield Police Department
Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

