European Side Interested in Manchester United Man Following Previous Attempt
Ligue 1 side Marseille are interested in signing Manchester United Eric Bailly following a previous attempt at signing the defender, claims a journalist.
Bailly had joined United under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho and despite impressing initially, injuries and poor fitness has led to a lack of game time for the Ivory Coast defender.
Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has reported about Marseille's interest in signing Bailly, with the reporter stating that the French side are back on the attack for the defender.
Marseille's Pablo Longoria tried to sign the player on loan in the January transfer window but he wants to sign the ex-Villarreal man permanently in the summer.
Bailly had multiple offers from Italy in the past and the defender will make a decision about his future at the end of the current campaign.
The Ivorian has made four Premier League appearances this season only and he has made two Champions League appearances in the current campaign.
In the recent game against Liverpool, Phil Jones had started above the 28-year-old in a back three.
