ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles finally set to open in San Diego

By Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ewNz_0fGDf83r00
A San Diego location for Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles is shown in this rendering. The Barrio Logan location on National Avenue has been in the works since 2016. (Photo: Roscoe’s/Draftsmen + Artists)

SAN DIEGO — We’ve been hurt before , but we’re ready to believe it’s possible again: a Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles is slated for San Diego in the near future.

For the uninitiated, Roscoe’s is a Southern California staple, known for the savory soul food fusion featured in its name. The Los Angeles Times famously referred to Roscoe’s as “such an L.A. institution that people don’t even question the strange combo anymore.”

It has eight locations scattered around the greater L.A. area and Anaheim, but it’s never had a home in America’s Finest City. Roscoe’s captured the imagination of San Diego foodies when it bought a building in Barrio Logan in 2016, but that project stalled during the permitting process.

Local eatery among Yelp’s best vegan restaurants in US

Now a new set of renderings is ratcheting back up the excitement. The chain shared the images on its official Instagram account March 28, accompanied by fire emojis and a teasing caption: “Who’s ready for summer?”

Diane Vara, Roscoe’s creative director, confirmed by email that the long-awaited Barrio Logan location is back on.

“We are very excited that our plans/permits have finally been fully approved from the city of San Diego,” Vara wrote last week. “So, we are in full construction mode.”

Vara said if all goes as planned, the restaurant will open in late summer or early fall.

San Diego eatery is 2nd-most reviewed restaurant in US, according to Yelp

The lot on National Avenue, near Sigsbee Street and just a few blocks from iconic Chicano Park, will house a more than 4,000 square-foot restaurant and a parking lot, according to Vara.

The renderings released last month showcase a white building with red trim and a bright pink, neon sign. A wood-framed glass door features the restaurant’s iconic logo and a low wooden gate fences in an outdoor dining area. Stairs lead to a second story with more outside seating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXBaU_0fGDf83r00
A San Diego location for Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles is shown in this rendering. The Barrio Logan location on National Avenue has been in the works since 2016. (Photo: Roscoe’s/Draftsmen + Artists)

Vara said the goal was to make the location as dreamy as the city it will soon call home.

“San Diego is such a beautiful city, almost enchanting,” she told FOX 5. “Everyone could use a Roscoe’s. We’re just happy to be bringing career opportunities and to serve our community, (which) has already shown us amazing support.”

This San Diego consignment shop ranked best in US by Yelp

The chain is eyeing further expansion in Southern and Northern California, Vara said: “This will not be our last.”

Check out the restaurant’s full menu and learn more on the Roscoe’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Oceanside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Oceanside is a small city north of San Diego, surrounded by sand, sea, palm trees, and many culinary treats. The fantastic selection of restaurants and cafes in the city serves diverse dishes, including American, Italian, and Mexican. Here is our pick of the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken And Waffles#Vegan#Soul Food#Food Drink#House Of Chicken#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego weekly Reader

Van lifers find ways to get around San Diego's hostility

On April 16, van lifers from around the U.S. trekked into San Diego County as National Park Week kicked off a weeklong, presidentially proclaimed event. For the following seven days, 400 national parks throughout the country, including Cabrillo National Monument and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, hosted events, special programs, and digital experiences.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy