ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Rights Commission urges El Salvador to respect rights

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sz6Hj_0fGDezQO00
1 of 3

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights called on the government of El Salvador Thursday to respect human rights, after authorities declared a state of emergency and rounded up 14,000 suspected gang members.

The arrests often appear arbitrary, according to the commission, part of the Organization of American States.

“Many of the detentions have been carried out illegally, arbitrarily and through the use of violence, ” the commission said in a statement. Detainees are often picked up “for belonging to criminal groups

Gang members held at Salvadoran prisons have been put on reduced food rations, denied mattresses and frog-marched around.

The state of emergency declared in late March restricts the right to gather, to be informed of rights and have access to a lawyer. It extends to 15 days the time that someone can be held without charges.

The commission warned the government that even with the decree, “its power is not unlimited, because it has the duty at all times to act in accordance with applicable rules and respect the rights of all of those under its jurisdiction.”

Rights groups have expressed concerns that innocent people are being caught up in sweeps targeting the notorious violent street gangs.

In late March, the gangs were blamed for 62 killings in a single weekend, a level of violence the country of 6.5 million has not seen in years. In response, President Nayib Bukele sought congressional approval for the emergency decree; since then, he has also established a raft of other measures.

Among other things, they lengthened sentences, reduced the age of criminal responsibility to 12.

El Salvador’s congress has authorized prison sentences of 10 to 15 years for news media that reproduce or disseminate messages from the gangs, alarming press freedom groups.

Bukele has filled his social media platforms with photos of handcuffed and bloodied gang members. At the same time, he has lashed out at human rights organizations and international agencies critical of some measures.

For example, Bukele has taken to calling Human Rights Watch, the international advocacy organization, “Homeboys Rights Watch.”

Gangs control swaths of territory through brutality and fear. They’ve driven thousands to emigrate to save their own lives or the lives of their children who are forcibly recruited. Their power is strongest in El Salvador’s poorest neighborhoods where the state has long been absent. They are a drain on the economy, extorting money from even the lowest earners and forcing businesses that can’t or won’t pay to close.

Comments / 56

Related
AFP

El Salvador's Bukele seeks emergency powers over spike in gang killings

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Saturday urged lawmakers to declare a state of emergency after authorities arrested dozens of gang members over a recent wave of bloodshed. In response to killings, Bukele asked the legislature -- controlled by his ruling party -- to meet to declare a state of emergency, under which certain freedoms are curtailed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Watch#Government Of El Salvador#News Media#Rights Commission#Ap#Gang#Salvadoran
International Business Times

Nicaragua Bans 25 NGOs Critical Of Government

Nicaragua's parliament on Wednesday banned 25 NGOs critical of the government, including a human rights commission that documented state repression of a mass 2018 demonstration. At least 355 people died in the heavy-handed response by security services to the 2018 demonstrations, according to rights organizations, while tens of thousands fled...
SOCIETY
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Leader of El Chapo's assassin squad nicknamed 'Grim Reaper' - who was linked to THOUSANDS of murders over four-year period in Mexico border town - is sentenced to life in prison by Texas court

The former head of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel assassin squad -who was linked to thousands of murders in northern Mexico over a period spanning just four years - will be spending the rest of his life in a United States prison. Mario Iglesias-Villegas was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Human Rights
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American birdwatchers chased by armed Mexican drug cartel in terrifying video: ‘Please don’t kill us’

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

For Black Americans, Mexico offers little respite from racism

William Shakespeare's famous adage "a rose by any other name would smell as sweet" was once just a phrase I had stuck in my head from that '90s "Romeo and Juliet" remake in which the creators made the questionable choice to use the Shakespearean language nearly-word-for-word alongside shootouts and soul patches.
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

868K+
Followers
421K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy