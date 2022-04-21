ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Head Start of Greater Dallas looking to help educate underprivileged families on nutrition

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAKhJ_0fGDeQj500

DALLAS (KDAF) — Nonprofit Head Start of Greater Dallas is hosting Gardening 101 Sessions to help educated underprivileged families about nutrition.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Here are the following dates available:

  • Tuesday, April 26, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Jerry R. Junkins Head Start Center
  • Wednesday, April 27, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wanda Meshack Smith Head Start Center

To register, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Start#Nutrition#Nexstar Media Inc#Cw33 Dallas Ft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Sports
KDAF

KDAF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy