Head Start of Greater Dallas looking to help educate underprivileged families on nutrition
DALLAS (KDAF) — Nonprofit Head Start of Greater Dallas is hosting Gardening 101 Sessions to help educated underprivileged families about nutrition.
Read more top stories on CW33.com!
Here are the following dates available:
- Tuesday, April 26, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Jerry R. Junkins Head Start Center
- Wednesday, April 27, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wanda Meshack Smith Head Start Center
To register, click here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.
Comments / 0