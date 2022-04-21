ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 22 launches on July 1

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
EA's F1 racing series will return in July with the release of F1 2022, which will include new hybrid cars, overhauled rules, and F1 Life, a customizable hub that will let players show off their cars, clothing, accessories, and other racing accoutrements. F1 2021's outstanding Career Mode is back...

