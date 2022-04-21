F1 22 launches on July 1

A new Need for Speed leak has surfaced online from a prominent Need for Speed insider and leaker, and if it's accurate, it's revealed both the map and the first screenshot of the new Need for Speed game expected to release this year. Back in the summer of 2020, EA and developer Criterion confirmed a new Need for Speed game was in development. Since then, we've not only seen nothing of the game, but we haven't heard anything about the game. This hasn't changed, but we have the new aforementioned leak.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO