Grand County, CO

East Grand Fire board candidate Q&A: In your mind, how can East Grand Fire best serve and protect the community from fire danger, and how will they accomplish this?

By Meg Soyars For Sky-Hi News
skyhinews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d like to continue our focus on our wildland urban interface as well as the steadily increasing call volume. Expansion of the fire district’s capabilities while providing the due diligence for improving safety in our community and the surrounding forests. Implementing assistance to the homeowners, businesses, and contractors in our area...

www.skyhinews.com

