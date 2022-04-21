East Grand Fire board candidate Q&A: In your mind, how can East Grand Fire best serve and protect the community from fire danger, and how will they accomplish this?

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Water sent crews to a large water main break in the Berkeley neighborhood Sunday morning. CBS4’s Michael Abeyta shared images of cars nearly submerged in the water near 45th Avenue and Perry Street. (credit: Michael Abeyta/CBS) Denver Water says crews shut off the water at around 11:20 a.m. Officials also told CBS4 the water main is 24″. “We’ve got different infrastructure underneath the ground,” said Travis Thompson, Denver Water spokesman. “Think about it like a highway. You’ve got big highways that move a lot of cars to different neighborhoods. Well, we’ve got big pipes that move a lot of water to...

