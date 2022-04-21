ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

By Andy Webb
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However,...

Jason Totten
2d ago

Vegas swoop now, hes a clutch hands reciever. He would compliment Adams, Renfrow and Walker quite well. Just need to keep him healthy 3rd down and short receiver hed dominate and goalline on same side as Walker. McDaniels swoop

Hermanherman
1d ago

If he goes to the Saints, then they don't have to draft a receiver. They already have Thomas and Callaway. This team is going to the super bowl. Wait, sorry, I sound like a Niner fan.

