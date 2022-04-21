ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unruly passengers on flights will receive hefty fines

By Cali Jackson
 3 days ago

( ABC4 ) – While mask mandates have been lifted for public transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration’s zero-tolerance policy for unruly passengers will stay.

The policy went into effect during the pandemic with a surge of disruptive behavior was seen on planes. The policy will now become permanent and passengers who violate this can be fined up to $37,000 per violation.

The FAA said that since the policy was first introduced, it has helped reduce incident rates by more than 60%.

“Behaving dangerously on a plane will cost you; that’s a promise,” Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said in a news release. “Unsafe behavior simply does not fly and keeping our Zero Tolerance policy will help us continue making progress to prevent and punish this behavior.”

Mask mandates still not lifted for all transportation

Just this year alone, the FAA received over 1,200 reports of unruly passengers on flights with almost 65% of those being mask-related

The agency has now issued over $2 million in fines for the year 2022 alone.

Since Feb. 22, 2022, the FAA had referred 80 unruly passenger cases to the FBI for criminal review.

